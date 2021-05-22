Rain increases this morning and decreases later this afternoon and evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain will increase this morning and decrease later this afternoon and evening

Some very heavy downpours are possible

Sunday-Monday less rain chances and our streak of 8 days with measurable rain may end

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Rain will increase this morning and decrease later this afternoon and evening. Very heavy downpours are possible. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 73°, 60s during heavier rain

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy with a few showers possible. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 65°

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible, but a drier day with more sunshine. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 79°

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible, warm and muggy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 67° High: 83°

