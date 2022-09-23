Increasing rain this morning, decreasing this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain increases 5-9 a.m. and ends 2-4 p.m.
- Friday will be a bit on the cool side, then dry out for the Plaza Art Fair and Friday Night Lights
- Wonderful weekend weather
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Rain increases 5-9 a.m. and ends around 2-4 p.m. The sun should come out this evening before it sets. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. High: 63°, 50s during the rain
Tonight: Clear and refreshing with some fog possible. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 54°
Saturday: Mostly sunny and pretty much perfect. Wind: SE switching to the NW 5-15 mph. High: 82°
Sunday: Super Sunday with 100% sunshine. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 58° High: 76°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.