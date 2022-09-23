Increasing rain this morning, decreasing this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain increases 5-9 a.m. and ends 2-4 p.m.

Friday will be a bit on the cool side, then dry out for the Plaza Art Fair and Friday Night Lights

Wonderful weekend weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Rain increases 5-9 a.m. and ends around 2-4 p.m. The sun should come out this evening before it sets. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. High: 63°, 50s during the rain

Tonight: Clear and refreshing with some fog possible. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 54°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pretty much perfect. Wind: SE switching to the NW 5-15 mph. High: 82°

Sunday: Super Sunday with 100% sunshine. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 58° High: 76°

