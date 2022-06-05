Rain moves through Kansas City with better chance of strong storms overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

An area of rain approaches during the late morning and afternoon hours

Better chance of heavier & stronger storms develop overnight and race through after midnight

Temperatures staying mostly near or below normal all next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: An area of rain and storms approach from the west. Not a washout but be sure to keep rain gear around. More storms develop after midnight tonight. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 80°

Tonight: Heavy rain and strong storms are expected overnight. The better chance of severe weather stays across central and eastern Kansas. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 65°

Monday: Early morning storms taper off during the early rush. Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy after the rainfall. Wind: W-NE 10-20 mph. High: 80°

Tuesday: Few scattered storms develop, otherwise, staying partly cloudy and comfortable. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 61° High: 77°

