Rain picks up & temperatures drop significantly after lunch today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures drop from the 70s to the 50s after the lunch hour

The rain will pick up through the course of the afternoon; 1/2" of rain is likely south and east of I-35 with lower amounts north and west

Turning bitter cold Friday and the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A cold front will move through by the early afternoon with temperatures dropping from the 70s to the 50s by 3pm. Watch for periods of heavy rain by the late afternoon & evening. Wind: S to NW 15-35 mph.

Tonight: Skies clear and temperatures turn bitter cold. Wind: N 15-35 mph. Low: 25°

Friday: Lots of sunshine but staying very cold and windy. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. High: 37°

Saturday: Sunny but even colder. Wind: N 10-15 mph. Low: 19° High: 35°

