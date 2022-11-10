Watch Now
Rain picks up & temperatures drop significantly after lunch today

A strong cold front brings big weather changes to the area today
and last updated 2022-11-10 06:04:30-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures drop from the 70s to the 50s after the lunch hour
  • The rain will pick up through the course of the afternoon; 1/2" of rain is likely south and east of I-35 with lower amounts north and west
  • Turning bitter cold Friday and the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A cold front will move through by the early afternoon with temperatures dropping from the 70s to the 50s by 3pm. Watch for periods of heavy rain by the late afternoon & evening. Wind: S to NW 15-35 mph.

Tonight: Skies clear and temperatures turn bitter cold. Wind: N 15-35 mph. Low: 25°

Friday: Lots of sunshine but staying very cold and windy. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. High: 37°

Saturday: Sunny but even colder. Wind: N 10-15 mph. Low: 19° High: 35°

