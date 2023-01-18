Watch Now
Rain picks up Wednesday morning as temperatures stay cold in the 40s

Rain is likely through mid-afternoon
and last updated 2023-01-18 06:39:35-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain increases this morning; Prepare for a wet drive to work but drying out on your way home
  • A light wintry mix is possible in northern Missouri before temperatures rise above freezing later this morning
  • Tracking a system that will bring a rain/snow mix during the Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Grab the rain gear! Rain will increase this morning, tapering off by the mid-afternoon. An early mix of freezing rain is possible near the Nebraska and Iowa borders. Wind: E 15-35 mph. High: 42°

Tonight: Staying cloudy and windy as the storm system pushes through the region. Wrap-around snow showers are possible down to the I-70 corridor. Wind: E to W-NW 15-30 mph. Low: 31°

Thursday: Some wrap-around rain/snow showers are possible overnight & early Thursday for locations north of I-70. Not expecting any impacts from this. Increasing sunshine but staying breezy & much colder through the afternoon. Wind: W-NW 15-35 mph. High: 37°

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonally cool. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 25° High: 40°

