Rain showing up later today, snow possible Friday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dry for most of today, rain likely by evening

Rain transitioning to a wintry mix or snow in the morning, some accumulation possible

60s to near 70 by Sunday and Monday



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain moving in by evening.

High: 48°

Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Rain showers, some heavy at times. Light wintry mix possible by morning.

Low: 33°

Wind Chill: 20°-24°

Wind: NE 10-25 mph

Friday: Rain transitioning to a wintry mix or snow in the morning. Precipitation ending by afternoon with sunshine breaking out. Accumulation mainly on elevated surfaces but may stick to everything if snowing hard enough

High: 49°

Wind: N-NE 15-30 mph

