Rain showing up later today, snow possible Friday morning

and last updated 2023-03-02 06:40:07-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry for most of today, rain likely by evening
  • Rain transitioning to a wintry mix or snow in the morning, some accumulation possible
  • 60s to near 70 by Sunday and Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain moving in by evening.
High: 48°
Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Rain showers, some heavy at times. Light wintry mix possible by morning.
Low: 33°
Wind Chill: 20°-24°
Wind: NE 10-25 mph

Friday: Rain transitioning to a wintry mix or snow in the morning. Precipitation ending by afternoon with sunshine breaking out. Accumulation mainly on elevated surfaces but may stick to everything if snowing hard enough
High: 49°
Wind: N-NE 15-30 mph

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

