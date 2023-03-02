Rain showing up later today, snow possible Friday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dry for most of today, rain likely by evening
- Rain transitioning to a wintry mix or snow in the morning, some accumulation possible
- 60s to near 70 by Sunday and Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain moving in by evening.
High: 48°
Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Rain showers, some heavy at times. Light wintry mix possible by morning.
Low: 33°
Wind Chill: 20°-24°
Wind: NE 10-25 mph
Friday: Rain transitioning to a wintry mix or snow in the morning. Precipitation ending by afternoon with sunshine breaking out. Accumulation mainly on elevated surfaces but may stick to everything if snowing hard enough
High: 49°
Wind: N-NE 15-30 mph
