Rain & Thunderstorms end by Noon

and last updated 2021-08-13 06:00:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain and thunderstorms end around noon, a few showers and thunderstorms may linger into the afternoon
  • Cooler, still humid this afternoon
  • The weekend weather looks great with less humidity, highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Rain and thunderstorms end around noon. A few showers and thunderstorms may linger this afternoon with increasing sunshine. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. High 84°

Tonight: Partly cloudy, calm and cooler. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 65°

Saturday: Partly cloudy with more comfortable temperatures. Enjoy! Wind: E 5-15 mph. High 84°

Sunday: Great August weather! Wind: E 5-15 mph. Low: 62° High 85°

