Rain & Thunderstorms end by Noon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain and thunderstorms end around noon, a few showers and thunderstorms may linger into the afternoon

Cooler, still humid this afternoon

The weekend weather looks great with less humidity, highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Rain and thunderstorms end around noon. A few showers and thunderstorms may linger this afternoon with increasing sunshine. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. High 84°

Tonight: Partly cloudy, calm and cooler. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 65°

Saturday: Partly cloudy with more comfortable temperatures. Enjoy! Wind: E 5-15 mph. High 84°

Sunday: Great August weather! Wind: E 5-15 mph. Low: 62° High 85°

