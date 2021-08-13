Rain & Thunderstorms end by Noon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain and thunderstorms end around noon, a few showers and thunderstorms may linger into the afternoon
- Cooler, still humid this afternoon
- The weekend weather looks great with less humidity, highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Rain and thunderstorms end around noon. A few showers and thunderstorms may linger this afternoon with increasing sunshine. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. High 84°
Tonight: Partly cloudy, calm and cooler. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 65°
Saturday: Partly cloudy with more comfortable temperatures. Enjoy! Wind: E 5-15 mph. High 84°
Sunday: Great August weather! Wind: E 5-15 mph. Low: 62° High 85°
