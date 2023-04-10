Watch Now
Rain & thunderstorms possible this morning and redevelop in the afternoon

Warm temperatures continue with a chance of storms around
and last updated 2023-04-10 06:19:15-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today
  • Great weather expected all week with temperatures climbing into the 80s by tomorrow
  • Changes by next weekend with a chance of thunderstorms and colder air settling in

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Scattered light showers around KC this morning with the heavier rain up north. Another round of thunderstorms develop close to KC & locations southwest in the afternoon. These don't move much & could drop some heavy rain in one particular area.
High: 71°
Wind: S 10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable.
Low: 53°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer in the afternoon with a southerly breeze.
High: 79°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Sunny and summer-like! Staying windy.
Low: 56° High: 81°

Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

