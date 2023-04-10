Rain & thunderstorms possible this morning and redevelop in the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today
- Great weather expected all week with temperatures climbing into the 80s by tomorrow
- Changes by next weekend with a chance of thunderstorms and colder air settling in
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Scattered light showers around KC this morning with the heavier rain up north. Another round of thunderstorms develop close to KC & locations southwest in the afternoon. These don't move much & could drop some heavy rain in one particular area.
High: 71°
Wind: S 10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable.
Low: 53°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer in the afternoon with a southerly breeze.
High: 79°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Sunny and summer-like! Staying windy.
Low: 56° High: 81°
Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.