Rain & thunderstorms possible this morning and redevelop in the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today

Great weather expected all week with temperatures climbing into the 80s by tomorrow

Changes by next weekend with a chance of thunderstorms and colder air settling in

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Scattered light showers around KC this morning with the heavier rain up north. Another round of thunderstorms develop close to KC & locations southwest in the afternoon. These don't move much & could drop some heavy rain in one particular area.

High: 71°

Wind: S 10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable.

Low: 53°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer in the afternoon with a southerly breeze.

High: 79°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Sunny and summer-like! Staying windy.

Low: 56° High: 81°

Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

