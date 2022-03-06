Watch
Rain, Thunderstorms, Sleet & Snow move in 4- 7 PM

and last updated 2022-03-06 08:00:42-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning sun, afternoon clouds and dry through 3-4 PM
  • 4 PM-midnight will see rain, thunderstorms, sleet and snow move across the region, roads get slick
  • After midnight there will be lingering snow showers, windy & cold

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a 100% chance of rain, thunderstorms, ,sleet and snow after 4 PM. Wind: N 10-20 mph High: 45°

Tonight (4 PM-midnight): Rain, thunderstorms changing to sleet/snow. The roads will get slick as temperatures drop to around 30.

Tonight (After midnight): Windy and cold with lingering snow showers. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Total snowfall: dusting to 2". A few locations could see 2"-3". Low: 24°

Monday: Early morning snow showers are possible, then becoming sunny with decreasing wind. Wind: NW 10-20 to 5-15 mph. High: 38°

