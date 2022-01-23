Roller Coaster ride of Temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- 30s today, 20s/30s during the Chiefs game, warming to the 40s after midnight
- 50s Monday ahead of a new Arctic blast, dropping to near 10° by Tuesday morning
- Mostly dry weather expected for the next 7-10 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and nice for mid-January and playoff football! Wind: N to E 5-15 mph. High: 37°, 30s for tailgating
Tonight: Partly cloudy. 28° to 32° during the game with a light wind, warming to the low 40s after midnight and breezy. Wind: SE 5-25 to SW 10-25 mph
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with warmer temperatures. A strong cold front arrives during the afternoon. Wind: W to N 10-25 mph. Low: May be as warm as the 40s by morning, falling sharply in the evening. High: 53°
Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny and cold. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. Low: 9° High: 21°
