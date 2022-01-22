Watch
Roller coaster temperatures the next 3 days

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-01-22 07:40:15-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warmer today with highs in the 40s
  • Colder Sunday with temperatures around 30° for Chiefs kickoff
  • 50s Monday ahead of a new Arctic blast
  • Dry weather expected for the next 7-10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Becoming sunny and warmer! Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph. High: 45°

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. Low: 34°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and nice for mid-January and playoff football! Wind: W to N to E 5-15 mph. High: 37° Chiefs Kickoff Temp: 32°, 25°-30° during the game

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures. A strong cold front arrives during the afternoon. Wind: SW 5-15 to N 1-525 mph. Low: 34°, may be as warm as the 40s by morning High: 53°

