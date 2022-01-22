Roller coaster temperatures the next 3 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warmer today with highs in the 40s
- Colder Sunday with temperatures around 30° for Chiefs kickoff
- 50s Monday ahead of a new Arctic blast
- Dry weather expected for the next 7-10 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Becoming sunny and warmer! Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph. High: 45°
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. Low: 34°
Sunday: Mostly sunny and nice for mid-January and playoff football! Wind: W to N to E 5-15 mph. High: 37° Chiefs Kickoff Temp: 32°, 25°-30° during the game
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures. A strong cold front arrives during the afternoon. Wind: SW 5-15 to N 1-525 mph. Low: 34°, may be as warm as the 40s by morning High: 53°
