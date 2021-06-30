Watch
Rounds of rain and thunderstorms continue through Thursday morning

and last updated 2021-06-30 04:23:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of rain and thunderstorms through early Thursday, a few isolated thunderstorms may be around Thursday afternoon
  • Areas of flash flooding are possible as heavy rain falls over already saturated ground; Flash Flood Watch has been extended through 7pm tonight
  • Dry and warm weather to look forward to for the 4th of July weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: More periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the forecast with additional concerns for more flash flooding. The chance of thunderstorms continue into early Thursday. Wind: S 5mph, light. High: 80°

Tonight: Areas of rain and thunderstorms overnight. Gradually tapering off by sunrise. Wind: Light. Low: 69°

Thursday: An isolated afternoon thunderstorm is possible, otherwise, it becomes partly cloudy and warmer. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 84°

Friday: Finally! A day with no rain! Mostly sunny skies to enjoy and warmer temperatures. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. Low: 64° High: 85°

