Several rounds of thunderstorms expected to end the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Prepare for several rounds of rain and storms through the end of the week
- Periods of heavy rain possible today through Friday night
- The severe weather risk increases Friday night; Stay weather aware and keep yourself updated on the evolving forecast
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few periods of showers and thunderstorms. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 66°
Tonight: A few isolated storms linger overnight. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 57°
Friday: A chance of rain and thunderstorms during the morning and again at night. The severe weather risk is greatest Friday night. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 73°
Saturday: Rain & storms clear very early. Increasing sun but temperatures stay a bit cool. Prepare for gusty winds as well. Wind: W-SW 20-30 mph. Low: 56° High: 63°
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.