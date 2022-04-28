Several rounds of thunderstorms expected to end the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Prepare for several rounds of rain and storms through the end of the week

Periods of heavy rain possible today through Friday night

The severe weather risk increases Friday night; Stay weather aware and keep yourself updated on the evolving forecast

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few periods of showers and thunderstorms. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 66°

Tonight: A few isolated storms linger overnight. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 57°

Friday: A chance of rain and thunderstorms during the morning and again at night. The severe weather risk is greatest Friday night. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 73°

Saturday: Rain & storms clear very early. Increasing sun but temperatures stay a bit cool. Prepare for gusty winds as well. Wind: W-SW 20-30 mph. Low: 56° High: 63°

