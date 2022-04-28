Watch
Several rounds of thunderstorms expected to end the week

and last updated 2022-04-28 05:41:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Prepare for several rounds of rain and storms through the end of the week
  • Periods of heavy rain possible today through Friday night
  • The severe weather risk increases Friday night; Stay weather aware and keep yourself updated on the evolving forecast

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with a few periods of showers and thunderstorms. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 66°

Tonight:  A few isolated storms linger overnight. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 57°

Friday: A chance of rain and thunderstorms during the morning and again at night. The severe weather risk is greatest Friday night. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 73°

Saturday: Rain & storms clear very early. Increasing sun but temperatures stay a bit cool. Prepare for gusty winds as well. Wind: W-SW 20-30 mph. Low: 56° High: 63°

