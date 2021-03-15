Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Hail from a thunderstorm on March 15, 2021, at a residence in Overland Park Submitted by @MaterDracones/Twitter

Hail from a thunderstorm on March 15, 2021, at a residence in Overland Park Submitted by @MaterDracones/Twitter

Hail from a thunderstorm on March 15, 2021, near 20th Street and Woodland Road in Spring Hill. Submitted by Zach Kremer

A thunderstorm damaged homes and trees on March 15, 2021, as it rolled through south of 191st Street near US 69 in Stilwell, Kansas. Jordan Betts/KSHB

Hail from a thunderstorm on March 15, 2021, at a residence in Overland Park Submitted by @MaterDracones/Twitter

Hail from a March 15, 2021, thunderstorm near 179th Street and South Pflumm Road. Submitted by Paul and Kassie Harris

A thunderstorm damaged homes and trees on March 15, 2021, as it rolled through south of 191st Street near US 69 in Stilwell, Kansas. Jordan Betts/KSHB

Hail from a March 15, 2021, thunderstorm near 199th Street and South Ridgeview Road in Olathe. Johnson County Sheriff's Office

Hail from a March 15, 2021, thunderstorm near 199th Street and South Ridgeview Road in Olathe. Johnson County Sheriff's Office

Hail from a thunderstorm on March 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. Kevin Holmes/KSHB

Prev 1 / Ad Next