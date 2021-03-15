Menu

Watch
Weather

Severe thunderstorm dumps hail across Kansas City area on March 15, 2021

A severe thunderstorm, which briefly spawned possible tornadoes, also dumped hail across Johnson County and other part of the Kansas City area on Monday, March 15, 2021.

  • Overland Park hail pics.jpg
    Hail from a thunderstorm on March 15, 2021, at a residence in Overland ParkPhoto by: Submitted by @MaterDracones/Twitter
  • Overland Park hail pics 2.jpg
    Hail from a thunderstorm on March 15, 2021, at a residence in Overland ParkPhoto by: Submitted by @MaterDracones/Twitter
  • Spring Hill hail.jpg
    Hail from a thunderstorm on March 15, 2021, near 20th Street and Woodland Road in Spring Hill.Photo by: Submitted by Zach Kremer
  • Stilwell home damage March 2021 storm.jpeg
    A thunderstorm damaged homes and trees on March 15, 2021, as it rolled through south of 191st Street near US 69 in Stilwell, Kansas.Photo by: Jordan Betts/KSHB
  • Overland Park hail pics 3.jpg
    Hail from a thunderstorm on March 15, 2021, at a residence in Overland ParkPhoto by: Submitted by @MaterDracones/Twitter
  • Paul and Kassie Harris hail.jpg
    Hail from a March 15, 2021, thunderstorm near 179th Street and South Pflumm Road.Photo by: Submitted by Paul and Kassie Harris
  • 19335 Hardy Street storm damage.jpeg
    A thunderstorm damaged homes and trees on March 15, 2021, as it rolled through south of 191st Street near US 69 in Stilwell, Kansas.Photo by: Jordan Betts/KSHB
  • JoCo Sheriff 191st hail.jpeg
    Hail from a March 15, 2021, thunderstorm near 199th Street and South Ridgeview Road in Olathe.Photo by: Johnson County Sheriff's Office
  • JoCo sheriff Olathe hail.jog.jpeg
    Hail from a March 15, 2021, thunderstorm near 199th Street and South Ridgeview Road in Olathe.Photo by: Johnson County Sheriff's Office
  • KCMO hail Kevin Holmes.jpeg
    Hail from a thunderstorm on March 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by: Kevin Holmes/KSHB

    • Severe thunderstorm dumps hail across Kansas City area on March 15, 2021

    • Overland Park hail pics.jpg
    • Overland Park hail pics 2.jpg
    • Spring Hill hail.jpg
    • Stilwell home damage March 2021 storm.jpeg
    • Overland Park hail pics 3.jpg
    • Paul and Kassie Harris hail.jpg
    • 19335 Hardy Street storm damage.jpeg
    • JoCo Sheriff 191st hail.jpeg
    • JoCo sheriff Olathe hail.jog.jpeg
    • KCMO hail Kevin Holmes.jpeg

    Share

    Hail from a thunderstorm on March 15, 2021, at a residence in Overland ParkSubmitted by @MaterDracones/Twitter
    Hail from a thunderstorm on March 15, 2021, at a residence in Overland ParkSubmitted by @MaterDracones/Twitter
    Hail from a thunderstorm on March 15, 2021, near 20th Street and Woodland Road in Spring Hill.Submitted by Zach Kremer
    A thunderstorm damaged homes and trees on March 15, 2021, as it rolled through south of 191st Street near US 69 in Stilwell, Kansas.Jordan Betts/KSHB
    Hail from a thunderstorm on March 15, 2021, at a residence in Overland ParkSubmitted by @MaterDracones/Twitter
    Hail from a March 15, 2021, thunderstorm near 179th Street and South Pflumm Road.Submitted by Paul and Kassie Harris
    A thunderstorm damaged homes and trees on March 15, 2021, as it rolled through south of 191st Street near US 69 in Stilwell, Kansas.Jordan Betts/KSHB
    Hail from a March 15, 2021, thunderstorm near 199th Street and South Ridgeview Road in Olathe.Johnson County Sheriff's Office
    Hail from a March 15, 2021, thunderstorm near 199th Street and South Ridgeview Road in Olathe.Johnson County Sheriff's Office
    Hail from a thunderstorm on March 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri.Kevin Holmes/KSHB
    Prev
    1 / Ad
    Next
    Prev
    1 / Ad
    Next

    Report a typo