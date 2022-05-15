Periods of rain and thunderstorms ending this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Periods of rain and thunderstorms move through this morning, ending this afternoon

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 PM: Large hail, damaging wind the main threats

Sky conditions should be good for lunar eclipse viewing tonight

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 PM: Large hail, damaging wind the main threats. Periods of rain and thunderstorms will end 2-5 PM. Wind: Gusty in T-Storms. High: 68°

Sunday Night: The sky should clear making for very good lunar eclipse viewing. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Low: 50°, 55°-60° during the lunar eclipse 10:30PM-12AM

Monday: A nice day with abundant sunshine. Wind: Almost none. High: 78°

