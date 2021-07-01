Slowly drying out today with only an isolated rain chance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy fog and lingering showers possible this morning and afternoon as a cold front passes through

High water along local rivers and creeks will slowly recede through the weekend

Great weather for the 4th of July weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Some patchy fog this morning with lingering rain showers. An isolated afternoon shower is possible, otherwise, staying mostly cloudy and drying out. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 83°

Tonight: Finally drying out with a clearing sky! Temperatures are comfortable as well with a drop in humidity. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 65°

Friday: No rain in the forecast with sunshine, comfortable temperatures and humidity. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 83°

Saturday: A great start to the 4th of July weekend! Mostly sunny, warmer and light wind. Wind: S-SW 5 mph. Low: 64° High: 85°

