Slowly drying out today with only an isolated rain chance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Patchy fog and lingering showers possible this morning and afternoon as a cold front passes through
- High water along local rivers and creeks will slowly recede through the weekend
- Great weather for the 4th of July weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Some patchy fog this morning with lingering rain showers. An isolated afternoon shower is possible, otherwise, staying mostly cloudy and drying out. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 83°
Tonight: Finally drying out with a clearing sky! Temperatures are comfortable as well with a drop in humidity. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 65°
Friday: No rain in the forecast with sunshine, comfortable temperatures and humidity. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 83°
Saturday: A great start to the 4th of July weekend! Mostly sunny, warmer and light wind. Wind: S-SW 5 mph. Low: 64° High: 85°
