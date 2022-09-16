Watch Now
Small rain chance heading into weekend before it gets really hot

Can't rule out a stray shower today or tomorrow
and last updated 2022-09-16 07:06:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing clouds with a stray shower possible this afternoon, mainly across eastern Kansas
  • Another chance of rain shows up Saturday morning and afternoon, mainly for those north of the Missouri River
  • Temperatures really heat up late in the weekend and next week with record-breaking highs possible Monday and Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Increasing clouds with the chance of a light shower late this morning and afternoon. Otherwise, staying pleasant and breezy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 86°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warmer. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. Low: 70°

Saturday: An area of thunderstorms heads our way early in the morning and may be strong as it enters northern Missouri and Kansas. The rain will weaken before reaching the KC metro, mainly staying north of the Missouri River. Wind: S 15-25 mph. High: 89°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and heating up. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 72° High: 94° Heat Index: 98°

