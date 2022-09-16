Small rain chance heading into weekend before it gets really hot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Increasing clouds with a stray shower possible this afternoon, mainly across eastern Kansas

Another chance of rain shows up Saturday morning and afternoon, mainly for those north of the Missouri River

Temperatures really heat up late in the weekend and next week with record-breaking highs possible Monday and Tuesday



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Increasing clouds with the chance of a light shower late this morning and afternoon. Otherwise, staying pleasant and breezy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 86°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warmer. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. Low: 70°

Saturday: An area of thunderstorms heads our way early in the morning and may be strong as it enters northern Missouri and Kansas. The rain will weaken before reaching the KC metro, mainly staying north of the Missouri River. Wind: S 15-25 mph. High: 89°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and heating up. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 72° High: 94° Heat Index: 98°

