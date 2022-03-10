Snow will accumulate quickly this morning and lead to hazardous conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

First round of snow picks up early this morning lasting through 12-2pm; 2-5" of snow during this time period

A second round of snow will strengthen east of I-35 after 6pm tonight; this band would produce a quick 2-4" through Friday morning

Plan on covered roads and hazardous conditions all day Thursday & into Friday morning; Total snow accumulations of 3-8" expected

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: WINTER STORM WARNING with snowfall all day. The heaviest is expected this morning as roads will quickly turn covered and hazardous. A second round of heavier snow develops after 6pm & lingers over areas east of I-35. Total snow accumulations of 3-8" can be expected. Wind: NE 10-25 mph. High: 26°

Tonight: The second band of heavy snow will stay over areas east of I-35 all night. Snow eventually tapers off between 4-7am Friday. Roads will remain slick and hazardous. Wind: N-NE 10-25 mph. Low: 18°

Friday: Snow ends early in the morning from north to south. Staying frigid and cloudy with very little melting. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 30°

Saturday: The sun comes out after a bitterly cold start. Temperatures warm just above freezing. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph. Low: 5° High: 34°

