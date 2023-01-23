Snowflake Contest winner outguessed thousands of people

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Snow is back in our forecast and one person who knows a thing or two about forecasting snow is our Snowflake Contest winner, Timothy Kempton of Trenton, Missouri.

Timothy correctly guessed the date and time Kansas City would get one inch of snow for the first time this winter. That happened during the storms on December 22, 2022. He guessed 10:30 a.m. and Meteorologist Wes Peery measured the snow at 10:45 a.m. Timothy beat 4,746 people who entered the Snowflake Contest, 95 of whom guessed the correct day! Only 4 people guessed the 10:00 a.m. hour on December 22, but Timothy was the closest.

Timothy works in waste management for RTS Waste Services out of Slater, Missouri. He starts his days at 3:00 a.m. and usually watches the early newscasts. He says he always saw the Snowflake Contest promoted on KSHB 41, but it was his first time entering. He thought it was going to be a harsh winter in Kansas City, especially early on, and that is what he based his guess around. Since he works out in the elements, snow days are not his favorite, he hopes there aren’t too many in the next few months!

For his big prize, Timothy won a two-tone 18k gold and diamond dial watch from Mazzarese Jewelry. He says he will wear it on special occasions. Congrats, Timothy!