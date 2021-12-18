Some clouds Saturday, chilly conditions overall in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES



Some clouds possible today from a cold shot of air, wind chills below freezing all day

Warming temperatures expected through the next 7-10 days

No good chance of precipitation of any type

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy at times. Chilly breeze keeping wind chills below freezing through the day. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 35°

Tonight: Clearing sky and calm winds with the coldest temperatures since February. Low: 17°

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with cool seasonal temperatures. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. High: 40°

Monday: Mostly sunny skies and much warmer.. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 28° High: 50°

