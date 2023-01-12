Some slick spots on roads this morning, otherwise, cloudy, cold & windy all day

WEATHER HEADLINES

Snow is out but the leftover wet roads could turn slick as temperatures drop below freezing

It's back to winter today & Friday; Luckily we warm up in time for the weekend

Active Pacific is lining up storm chances through the Super 10-Day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Snow is out but roads could still be slick in spots. Staying cold and windy all day. Wind: N-NW 15-30 mph. High: 34° Wind Chill: 20°

Tonight: Partly cloudy while staying breezy and cold. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 20° Wind Chill: 10°

Friday: Mostly sunny and staying cold. The wind calms down as well. Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph. High: 36°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warming up. Stronger winds out of the south. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 23° High: 48°

