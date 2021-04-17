Watch
Some sun and scattered showers today

and last updated 2021-04-17 07:35:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Some sun today with mainly afternoon scattered showers
  • A few showers will be possible tonight into early Sunday, then a nice afternoon
  • Monitoring Tuesday morning for a potential of a rain/snow mixture early in the morning, snowfall accumulation possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered mainly afternoon showers and some sun. Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph. High: 56°

Tonight: A few showers and cool. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. Low: 41°

Sunday: A chance of rain showers during the morning and then increasing sunshine and a nice afternoon. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. High: 60°

Monday: Increasing clouds with highs in the 60s ahead of a strong cold front. Temperatures will drop to the 40s by evening with a chance of rain and snow late at night. Wind: S 5-15 to N 15-25 mph. Low: 41° High: 66°

Tuesday: Morning snow possible with scattered afternoon rain showers. Some snow accumulation is possible. Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph. Low: 32° High: 48°

