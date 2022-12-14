Watch Now
Some sunshine Wednesday, but temperatures are much colder

Turning much colder the rest of the week and weekend
2022-12-14

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry and breezy today with increasing clouds and colder temperatures
  • The new, unseasonably cold air lingers throughout our 10-day forecast
  • Tracking small chances of snow and an arctic outbreak next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and wind makes it feel nearly 10° cooler than air temperature. Wind: SW 15-25 mph. High: 38° Wind Chill: 30°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly with breezes continuing. Wind: W 10-25 mph. Low: 28°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, colder and windy. Flurries possible near MO/IA border. Wind: W 15-30 mph. High: 35° Wind Chill: 20-25°

Friday: Mostly cloudy and even colder. The wind won't let up either. Dress warm! Wind: W 15-30 mph. Low: 24° High: 30° Wind Chill: 15-20°

