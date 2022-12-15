Watch Now
Staying cloudy, cold & windy the next couple of days

Wind chills in the 20s all day today
and last updated 2022-12-15 06:35:02-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Prepare for a cloudy, windy & cold next two days
  • Brighter and feeling slightly better by Sunday
  • A weak disturbance from the south may bring a little snow/rain mix to the area Monday, especially for locations south of I-70
  • Another round of light snow along the leading edge of arctic air possible Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Cloudy, windy and cold with a few flurries flying near the Missouri-Iowa border. Wind: W 15-30 mph. High: 35° Wind Chill: 15-25°

Tonight: Staying cloudy and windy. Wind: W 15-25 mph. Low: 23°

Friday: Mostly cloudy and even colder with highs near freezing. Wind: W 15-30 mph. High: 32° Wind Chill: 10-20°

Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy skies and even colder. Dress warm! Wind: W 15-25 mph. Low: 20° High: 30° Wind Chill: 15-20°

