Staying cloudy, cold & windy the next couple of days

WEATHER HEADLINES

Prepare for a cloudy, windy & cold next two days

Brighter and feeling slightly better by Sunday

A weak disturbance from the south may bring a little snow/rain mix to the area Monday, especially for locations south of I-70

Another round of light snow along the leading edge of arctic air possible Thursday morning



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Cloudy, windy and cold with a few flurries flying near the Missouri-Iowa border. Wind: W 15-30 mph. High: 35° Wind Chill: 15-25°

Tonight: Staying cloudy and windy. Wind: W 15-25 mph. Low: 23°

Friday: Mostly cloudy and even colder with highs near freezing. Wind: W 15-30 mph. High: 32° Wind Chill: 10-20°

Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy skies and even colder. Dress warm! Wind: W 15-25 mph. Low: 20° High: 30° Wind Chill: 15-20°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

