Staying hot & muggy today with thunderstorms developing in the early evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat advisory in place through 8pm Wednesday
  • Staying hot & muggy even as a weak cold front approaches this afternoon
  • Rounds of thunderstorms expected with the nearby front this evening, Thursday afternoon & Friday morning
  • The heat will intensify this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Increasing clouds but staying windy, hot and humid. Storms develop after 5pm along a cold front. A few storms may be strong with high wind & hail. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 92°, HEAT INDEX: 96-100°

Tonight: Storms weaken as the sun sets. Lingering clouds with some slightly cooler temperatures. Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 70°

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and muggy once again. A lingering front in northern Missouri could bring a few rounds of storms in the area by the late afternoon. Only a 20-30% chance. Unfortunately, the cold front doesn't provide much relief. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 94°, HEAT INDEX: 100-105°

Friday: Mostly sunny after any early thunderstorms. The hot and humid conditions continue. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 73° High: 92°, HEAT INDEX: 100°-105°

