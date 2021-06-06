Watch
Weather

Actions

Summer weather begins this week in Kansas City

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-06-06 22:37:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain chances remain low with a 20-30% chance nearly each afternoon Monday through Friday
  • The warmth and humidity continues to build with highs approaching 90° by Wednesday
  • The heat index will climb into the mid to upper 90s by mid-week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 66°

Monday: Continued warmth and humidity with a few showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 86°

Tuesday: Even warmer with the humidity and scattered storms that pop-up in the afternoon. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 68° High: 87° FEELS LIKE 90°

Wednesday: The heat builds even more with highs nearing 90°. An isolated storm can't be ruled out, but most stay dry. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 70° High: 90° FEELS LIKE 93°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.