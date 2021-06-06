Summer weather begins this week in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain chances remain low with a 20-30% chance nearly each afternoon Monday through Friday

The warmth and humidity continues to build with highs approaching 90° by Wednesday

The heat index will climb into the mid to upper 90s by mid-week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 66°

Monday: Continued warmth and humidity with a few showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 86°

Tuesday: Even warmer with the humidity and scattered storms that pop-up in the afternoon. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 68° High: 87° FEELS LIKE 90°

Wednesday: The heat builds even more with highs nearing 90°. An isolated storm can't be ruled out, but most stay dry. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 70° High: 90° FEELS LIKE 93°

