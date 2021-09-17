Staying warm & muggy with a few late day storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Staying warm & muggy through the weekend

Small rain chance Friday evening/night

Better chance for storms arrive next Tuesday with a cold front, followed by a nice cool down

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Starting off sunny with a few more clouds by the afternoon as a few thunderstorms are possible for areas north of I-70. Staying warm & muggy. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 87°

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and pleasant. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 64°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. High: 85°

Sunday: Sunny skies warming back up with humidity. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 66° High: 88°

