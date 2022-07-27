Storms end later this morning with warmer air returning in the afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The rain & storms will taper off by early afternoon with some sunny breaks late in the day

Another round of heavy rain & storms arrive overnight tonight

High temperatures stay mostly in the 80s this week

The high heat ramps up next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: More showers and storms possible this morning & early afternoon. Some sunny breaks possible late in the day. Staying warm & muggy. Wind: NW 5 mph. High: 83°

Tonight: Rain and storms increase overnight. Wind: SW 5 mph. Low: 70°

Thursday: Rain and storms look most likely in the morning. Clearing and drying out later in the day. Temperatures feel nice. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 80°

Friday: Mostly cloudy and feeling nice. Wind: E 5 mph. Low: 63° High: 80°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

