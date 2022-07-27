Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Storms end later this morning with warmer air returning in the afternoon

Rain and storms around this morning, Drive carefully to work
and last updated 2022-07-27 04:47:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The rain & storms will taper off by early afternoon with some sunny breaks late in the day
  • Another round of heavy rain & storms arrive overnight tonight
  • High temperatures stay mostly in the 80s this week
  • The high heat ramps up next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: More showers and storms possible this morning & early afternoon. Some sunny breaks possible late in the day. Staying warm & muggy. Wind: NW 5 mph. High: 83°

Tonight: Rain and storms increase overnight. Wind: SW 5 mph. Low: 70°

Thursday: Rain and storms look most likely in the morning. Clearing and drying out later in the day. Temperatures feel nice. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 80°

Friday: Mostly cloudy and feeling nice. Wind: E 5 mph. Low: 63° High: 80°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.