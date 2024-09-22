Storms expected to hit the KC-area Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Storms are expected to impact the Kansas City area between 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and could produce up to 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail.

Our KSHB 41 Weather team has you covered as the storms roll in and the night continues.

7:33 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Douglas and Franklin counties until 7:45 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning for Douglas & Franklin Counties. this includes I-70 travel. Expect wind gusts near 60 mph and small hail. These remain low end severe storms but for the next couple hours we will watch wind punches. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/x0Q0mXgWej — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@CassieKSHB) September 22, 2024

8:21 p.m. | Storms eyeing the Metro begin to weaken away from damaging wind potential but storms in northwestern Missouri strengthen. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Nodaway County until 9:00 pm.