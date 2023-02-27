Storms move out early this morning with more gusty wind & warmth this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain and thunderstorms move out early this morning

Wind advisory in place until noon as winds could top 40 mph at times

Increasing sunshine and warmth this afternoon with nice temperatures expected through midweek



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: The back edge of the rain and storms swing through by 7 am. Increasing sunshine but gusty winds continuing into the early afternoon.

High: 60°

Wind: WNW 15-25 G40 mph

Tonight: Clear and much cooler as the wind dies down.

Wind: W-NW to E 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies, pleasant but a little breezy.

High: 59°

Wind: E to SE 10-25 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies a bit cooler but still nice for the first day of March!

High: 55°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

