Storms move out early this morning with more gusty wind & warmth this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain and thunderstorms move out early this morning
- Wind advisory in place until noon as winds could top 40 mph at times
- Increasing sunshine and warmth this afternoon with nice temperatures expected through midweek
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: The back edge of the rain and storms swing through by 7 am. Increasing sunshine but gusty winds continuing into the early afternoon.
High: 60°
Wind: WNW 15-25 G40 mph
Tonight: Clear and much cooler as the wind dies down.
Wind: W-NW to E 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies, pleasant but a little breezy.
High: 59°
Wind: E to SE 10-25 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies a bit cooler but still nice for the first day of March!
High: 55°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
