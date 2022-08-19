Strong thunderstorms develop this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain & storms develop through the day with the stronger thunderstorms most likely after 2pm

Front and rain move south of the area Saturday morning bringing some great conditions for weekend plans

Staying mostly dry and comfortable through the majority of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Clouds roll in with rain & thunderstorms developing in the early to mid-afternoon. A few storms may be strong after 2pm. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 87°

Tonight: Storms clear overnight. Partly cloudy and pleasant. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 64°

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and drying out. Feeling great to cheer on the Chiefs! Wind: SW to NW 5-15 mph. High: 84°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and great summertime temperatures. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 63° High: 85°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

