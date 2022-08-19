Watch Now
Strong thunderstorms develop this afternoon

Thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rain, hail & gusty winds
and last updated 2022-08-19 06:18:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain & storms develop through the day with the stronger thunderstorms most likely after 2pm
  • Front and rain move south of the area Saturday morning bringing some great conditions for weekend plans
  • Staying mostly dry and comfortable through the majority of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Clouds roll in with rain & thunderstorms developing in the early to mid-afternoon. A few storms may be strong after 2pm. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 87°

Tonight: Storms clear overnight. Partly cloudy and pleasant. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 64°

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and drying out. Feeling great to cheer on the Chiefs! Wind: SW to NW 5-15 mph. High: 84°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and great summertime temperatures. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 63° High: 85°

