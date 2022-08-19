Strong thunderstorms develop this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain & storms develop through the day with the stronger thunderstorms most likely after 2pm
- Front and rain move south of the area Saturday morning bringing some great conditions for weekend plans
- Staying mostly dry and comfortable through the majority of next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Clouds roll in with rain & thunderstorms developing in the early to mid-afternoon. A few storms may be strong after 2pm. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 87°
Tonight: Storms clear overnight. Partly cloudy and pleasant. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 64°
Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and drying out. Feeling great to cheer on the Chiefs! Wind: SW to NW 5-15 mph. High: 84°
Sunday: Mostly sunny and great summertime temperatures. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 63° High: 85°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.