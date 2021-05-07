Watch
Strong to severe thunderstorms head our way Saturday night

41 Action Weather Update
and last updated 2021-05-07 06:08:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing clouds but nice temperatures today although highs remain cooler than average
  • A few showers and storms are possible overnight tonight; Better chance for stronger storms arrive between 10pm-2am Saturday night
  • Slight risk for severe storms already in place for central and eastern Kansas and will have to watch closely for the damaging wind threat overnight Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A crisp, clear and cool morning leads to more clouds and nice temperatures for the afternoon. Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph. High: 68°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a band of rain & an isolated thunderstorm around. Should be out early Saturday. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph Low: 53°

Saturday: Morning rain and thunderstorms with a blend of sun and clouds during the afternoon. Strong to severe storms arrive late Saturday night. Stay weather aware after 10pm especially for the damaging wind threat. Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph. High: 74°

Sunday: Happy Mother's Day! The rain and storms gradually move out in the morning with drier but cloudy conditions in the afternoon. N 15-25 mph. Low: 52° High: 57°

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

