Strong to severe thunderstorms head our way Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Increasing clouds but nice temperatures today although highs remain cooler than average
- A few showers and storms are possible overnight tonight; Better chance for stronger storms arrive between 10pm-2am Saturday night
- Slight risk for severe storms already in place for central and eastern Kansas and will have to watch closely for the damaging wind threat overnight Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: A crisp, clear and cool morning leads to more clouds and nice temperatures for the afternoon. Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph. High: 68°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a band of rain & an isolated thunderstorm around. Should be out early Saturday. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph Low: 53°
Saturday: Morning rain and thunderstorms with a blend of sun and clouds during the afternoon. Strong to severe storms arrive late Saturday night. Stay weather aware after 10pm especially for the damaging wind threat. Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph. High: 74°
Sunday: Happy Mother's Day! The rain and storms gradually move out in the morning with drier but cloudy conditions in the afternoon. N 15-25 mph. Low: 52° High: 57°
