Strong to severe thunderstorms head our way Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Increasing clouds but nice temperatures today although highs remain cooler than average

A few showers and storms are possible overnight tonight; Better chance for stronger storms arrive between 10pm-2am Saturday night

Slight risk for severe storms already in place for central and eastern Kansas and will have to watch closely for the damaging wind threat overnight Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A crisp, clear and cool morning leads to more clouds and nice temperatures for the afternoon. Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph. High: 68°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a band of rain & an isolated thunderstorm around. Should be out early Saturday. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph Low: 53°

Saturday: Morning rain and thunderstorms with a blend of sun and clouds during the afternoon. Strong to severe storms arrive late Saturday night. Stay weather aware after 10pm especially for the damaging wind threat. Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph. High: 74°

Sunday: Happy Mother's Day! The rain and storms gradually move out in the morning with drier but cloudy conditions in the afternoon. N 15-25 mph. Low: 52° High: 57°

