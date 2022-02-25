Watch
Weather

Actions

Sunny and cold to end the week

and last updated 2022-02-25 04:40:47-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The sunshine today will help to melt snow
  • Temperatures stay cold to end the week with a nice warm up starting Sunday
  • Highs approach the 60s and 70s by the end of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 29°

Tonight: Clear and cold with a light breeze. Low: 16°

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and a southwest flow will help temperatures finally getting above freezing! Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: 42°

Sunday: Lots of sunshine and even warmer temperatures expected. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 24° High: 55°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.