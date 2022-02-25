Sunny and cold to end the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The sunshine today will help to melt snow

Temperatures stay cold to end the week with a nice warm up starting Sunday

Highs approach the 60s and 70s by the end of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 29°

Tonight: Clear and cold with a light breeze. Low: 16°

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and a southwest flow will help temperatures finally getting above freezing! Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: 42°

Sunday: Lots of sunshine and even warmer temperatures expected. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 24° High: 55°

