Sunny but cold & breezy today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Chilled sunshine today with wind chills holding in the teens

A nice warm up expected for Friday and Saturday as temperatures reach the upper 40s to near 50°

Slight chance of light snow Saturday - Sunday before an arctic blast surges in for Chiefs Sunday

Well below seasonal average temperatures next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies but staying cold and a bit breezy.

High: 32° Wind Chill: 10-20°

Wind: WNW to WSW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds and rising temperatures overnight as a warm front passes by. The wind stays gusty.

Low: 24° Up to 32° by 7am

Wind: SSW 10-20 mph, Gusting 30 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with much warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Enjoy!

High: 48°

Wind: W 15-20 mph.

Saturday: More clouds but staying warm ahead of an arctic front that arrives between 2pm-5pm. Temperatures will drop fast through the evening. A small chance for flurries overnight.

Low: 30° High: 47°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph to N 15-25 mph.

