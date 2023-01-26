Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny but cold & breezy today

Looking forward to a nice warm up Friday & Saturday
and last updated 2023-01-26 04:52:22-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Chilled sunshine today with wind chills holding in the teens
  • A nice warm up expected for Friday and Saturday as temperatures reach the upper 40s to near 50°
  • Slight chance of light snow Saturday - Sunday before an arctic blast surges in for Chiefs Sunday
  • Well below seasonal average temperatures next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies but staying cold and a bit breezy.
High: 32° Wind Chill: 10-20°
Wind: WNW to WSW 10-20 mph 

Tonight: Increasing clouds and rising temperatures overnight as a warm front passes by. The wind stays gusty.
Low: 24° Up to 32° by 7am
Wind: SSW 10-20 mph, Gusting 30 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with much warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Enjoy!
High: 48°
Wind: W 15-20 mph.

Saturday: More clouds but staying warm ahead of an arctic front that arrives between 2pm-5pm. Temperatures will drop fast through the evening. A small chance for flurries overnight.
Low: 30° High: 47°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph to N 15-25 mph.

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.