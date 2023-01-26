Sunny but cold & breezy today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Chilled sunshine today with wind chills holding in the teens
- A nice warm up expected for Friday and Saturday as temperatures reach the upper 40s to near 50°
- Slight chance of light snow Saturday - Sunday before an arctic blast surges in for Chiefs Sunday
- Well below seasonal average temperatures next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny skies but staying cold and a bit breezy.
High: 32° Wind Chill: 10-20°
Wind: WNW to WSW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds and rising temperatures overnight as a warm front passes by. The wind stays gusty.
Low: 24° Up to 32° by 7am
Wind: SSW 10-20 mph, Gusting 30 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with much warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Enjoy!
High: 48°
Wind: W 15-20 mph.
Saturday: More clouds but staying warm ahead of an arctic front that arrives between 2pm-5pm. Temperatures will drop fast through the evening. A small chance for flurries overnight.
Low: 30° High: 47°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph to N 15-25 mph.
