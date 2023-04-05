Sunny skies, 30 degrees cooler this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cold air has settled in behind a cold front this morning
- Staying sunny and dry through the rest of the week
- A nice warm up expected for Easter weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Sunny, windy and much colder.
High: 52°
Wind: W-NW 15-30 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and below freezing.
Low: 31°
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph
Thursday: Abundant sunshine and cool but feeling better.
High: 58°
Wind: N-NW 5 mph
Friday: Sunny and beautiful! Temperatures warm up into the holiday weekend.
Low: 36° High: 67°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
