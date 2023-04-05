Sunny skies, 30 degrees cooler this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cold air has settled in behind a cold front this morning

Staying sunny and dry through the rest of the week

A nice warm up expected for Easter weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunny, windy and much colder.

High: 52°

Wind: W-NW 15-30 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and below freezing.

Low: 31°

Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

Thursday: Abundant sunshine and cool but feeling better.

High: 58°

Wind: N-NW 5 mph

Friday: Sunny and beautiful! Temperatures warm up into the holiday weekend.

Low: 36° High: 67°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

