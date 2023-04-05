Watch Now
Sunny skies, 30 degrees cooler this afternoon

High temperatures hold in the low 50s today
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-04-05 07:11:25-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cold air has settled in behind a cold front this morning
  • Staying sunny and dry through the rest of the week
  • A nice warm up expected for Easter weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunny, windy and much colder.
High: 52°
Wind: W-NW 15-30 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and below freezing.
Low: 31°
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

Thursday: Abundant sunshine and cool but feeling better.
High: 58°
Wind: N-NW 5 mph

Friday: Sunny and beautiful! Temperatures warm up into the holiday weekend.
Low: 36° High: 67°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

