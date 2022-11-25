Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny today then rain moving in Saturday

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-11-25 06:10:18-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A storm system now over New Mexico will head our way this weekend
  • Friday looks fantastic, and then rain will move in by Saturday afternoon/evening
  • Many locations will see .25" to 1" of rain. Some may see1"-2" of rain, mostly south of I-70

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Sunny sky, light wind and nice for November. Wind: N to S 5-10 mph. High: 53°

Tonight: Clear, calm and cold. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 34°

Saturday: Increasing clouds with rain arriving in the afternoon and evening. Wind: S to E 5-15 mph. High: 52°

Sunday: Rain will be ending early in the day. Some sunshine may pop out before halftime of the Chiefs game. It will be a bit cool for tailgating with temperature in the low 40s most of the day. It will be dry for the game!!!!

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.