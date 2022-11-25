Sunny today then rain moving in Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A storm system now over New Mexico will head our way this weekend
- Friday looks fantastic, and then rain will move in by Saturday afternoon/evening
- Many locations will see .25" to 1" of rain. Some may see1"-2" of rain, mostly south of I-70
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Sunny sky, light wind and nice for November. Wind: N to S 5-10 mph. High: 53°
Tonight: Clear, calm and cold. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 34°
Saturday: Increasing clouds with rain arriving in the afternoon and evening. Wind: S to E 5-15 mph. High: 52°
Sunday: Rain will be ending early in the day. Some sunshine may pop out before halftime of the Chiefs game. It will be a bit cool for tailgating with temperature in the low 40s most of the day. It will be dry for the game!!!!
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.