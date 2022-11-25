Sunny today then rain moving in Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES

A storm system now over New Mexico will head our way this weekend

Friday looks fantastic, and then rain will move in by Saturday afternoon/evening

Many locations will see .25" to 1" of rain. Some may see1"-2" of rain, mostly south of I-70

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Sunny sky, light wind and nice for November. Wind: N to S 5-10 mph. High: 53°

Tonight: Clear, calm and cold. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 34°

Saturday: Increasing clouds with rain arriving in the afternoon and evening. Wind: S to E 5-15 mph. High: 52°

Sunday: Rain will be ending early in the day. Some sunshine may pop out before halftime of the Chiefs game. It will be a bit cool for tailgating with temperature in the low 40s most of the day. It will be dry for the game!!!!

