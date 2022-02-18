Sunshine and above freezing temperatures will help melt snow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

5" to 12" of snow fell around the KC metro area

It will be sunny and windy Friday and Saturday but temperatures get above freezing

Very warm air returns Sunday and Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s

Next storm system to target area is in 1 week



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Lots of sunshine and staying breezy. Temperatures remain chilly but get above freezing which will help roads. Wind: SW 10-20, Gusts 30 mph. High: 38°

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Wind: S-SW to N 10-20 mph. Low: 18°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold as a weak front moves through early in the day. Wind: N 10-15 mph. High: 36°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. The wind remains strong as well. Wind: S-SW 20-30 mph. Low: 30° High: 58º

