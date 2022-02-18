Sunshine and above freezing temperatures will help melt snow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- 5" to 12" of snow fell around the KC metro area
- It will be sunny and windy Friday and Saturday but temperatures get above freezing
- Very warm air returns Sunday and Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s
- Next storm system to target area is in 1 week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Lots of sunshine and staying breezy. Temperatures remain chilly but get above freezing which will help roads. Wind: SW 10-20, Gusts 30 mph. High: 38°
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Wind: S-SW to N 10-20 mph. Low: 18°
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold as a weak front moves through early in the day. Wind: N 10-15 mph. High: 36°
Sunday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. The wind remains strong as well. Wind: S-SW 20-30 mph. Low: 30° High: 58º
