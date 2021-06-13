Sunshine and hot, but less humid today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs will be around 90 today with almost no wind, less humid

Highs will be mostly in the low 90s with lows in the 60s through Wednesday and no chance of rain

A cold front may bring some thunderstorms at the end of next week.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot, less humid. Wind: Almost none High: 91°

Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable. Wind: Almost none Low: 65°, 80s to 70s this evening

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot, a bit more humid. Wind: Almost none High: 92°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny a little cooler but more humid. Wind: SE 5-10 mph Low: 68° High: 92°

