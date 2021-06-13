Sunshine and hot, but less humid today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs will be around 90 today with almost no wind, less humid
- Highs will be mostly in the low 90s with lows in the 60s through Wednesday and no chance of rain
- A cold front may bring some thunderstorms at the end of next week.
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot, less humid. Wind: Almost none High: 91°
Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable. Wind: Almost none Low: 65°, 80s to 70s this evening
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot, a bit more humid. Wind: Almost none High: 92°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny a little cooler but more humid. Wind: SE 5-10 mph Low: 68° High: 92°
