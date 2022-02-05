Watch
Sunshine and warmer this weekend, windy later today

2022-02-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great forecast for the weekend with sunshine and warmer temperatures
  • The next 10 days will be mostly dry
  • Temperatures will be up and down the next 10 days, with the coldest air east of KC

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Enjoy another sunny day! The wind picks up as temperatures warm up. Wind: S-SW 15-35 mph. High: 49°

Tonight: Clear and not as cold with decreasing wind. Wind: S-SW 15-25 to 5-15 mph. Low: 24°

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool. Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph. High: 46°

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 22° High: 45°

