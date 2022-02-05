Sunshine and warmer this weekend, windy later today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Great forecast for the weekend with sunshine and warmer temperatures

The next 10 days will be mostly dry

Temperatures will be up and down the next 10 days, with the coldest air east of KC

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Enjoy another sunny day! The wind picks up as temperatures warm up. Wind: S-SW 15-35 mph. High: 49°

Tonight: Clear and not as cold with decreasing wind. Wind: S-SW 15-25 to 5-15 mph. Low: 24°

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool. Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph. High: 46°

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 22° High: 45°

