Sunshine to start, some wintry weather later today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Prepare for cold to bitter cold temperatures Friday-Sunday morning

Saturday morning wind chill near zero, afternoon in the teens

Warming trend begins Sunday, 60s to near 70 next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

St. Patrick's Day (Friday): A sunny start turns cloudy by the afternoon. Isolated showers of a wintry mix possible in the afternoon and evening

High: 42°, Wind Chill: 15-32°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold and windy.

Low: 16°

Wind Chills: -5° to 5° by Saturday morning

Wind: N-NW 25-35 mph

Saturday: Bitterly cold day with a chilly breeze

High: 31°

Wind Chill: 5°-15°

Wind: NW 10-20, Gusts 30 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny, calmer and not as cold during the afternoon, even after one of our coldest mornings.

Low: 14° High: 42°,

Wind: NW to SW 5-10

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

