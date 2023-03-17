Sunshine to start, some wintry weather later today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Prepare for cold to bitter cold temperatures Friday-Sunday morning
- Saturday morning wind chill near zero, afternoon in the teens
- Warming trend begins Sunday, 60s to near 70 next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
St. Patrick's Day (Friday): A sunny start turns cloudy by the afternoon. Isolated showers of a wintry mix possible in the afternoon and evening
High: 42°, Wind Chill: 15-32°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold and windy.
Low: 16°
Wind Chills: -5° to 5° by Saturday morning
Wind: N-NW 25-35 mph
Saturday: Bitterly cold day with a chilly breeze
High: 31°
Wind Chill: 5°-15°
Wind: NW 10-20, Gusts 30 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, calmer and not as cold during the afternoon, even after one of our coldest mornings.
Low: 14° High: 42°,
Wind: NW to SW 5-10
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.