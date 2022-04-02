Super Saturday with abundant sunshine!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Mostly a nice weekend of weather with highs in the 60s

The main weekend rain, thunderstorm chance is for a few hours Sunday evening and mostly east of I-35

Chance of rain Tuesday, and looking windy and cool for Royals opening day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A nice day with abundant sunshine. Wind: NW 10-15 mph High: 63°

Tonight: Partly cloudy, calm and cool. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 42°

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 PM, and mostly east of I-35. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 68°

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. Low: 41° High: 59°

