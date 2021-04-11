Watch
Weather

Actions

Super Sunday Weather!

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-04-11 07:40:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunday will be near perfect with sunshine and highs in the 70s
  • A cold front moves through this evening with no rain, barely a cloud
  • Temperatures will run 5-10 degrees below average next week. Average high is 64-65, average low is 42-44

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: 100% sunshine with a light wind. Near perfect! Wind: SW 5-15 mph. High: 74°

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and cool. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 41°

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 63°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. Low: 35° High: 58°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cool. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 37° High: 56°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.