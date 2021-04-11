Super Sunday Weather!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES Sunday will be near perfect with sunshine and highs in the 70s

A cold front moves through this evening with no rain, barely a cloud

Temperatures will run 5-10 degrees below average next week. Average high is 64-65, average low is 42-44 KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Sunday: 100% sunshine with a light wind. Near perfect! Wind: SW 5-15 mph. High: 74° Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and cool. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 41° Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 63° Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. Low: 35° High: 58° Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cool. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 37° High: 56° Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events. Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.



Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.