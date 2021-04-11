Super Sunday Weather!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunday will be near perfect with sunshine and highs in the 70s
- A cold front moves through this evening with no rain, barely a cloud
- Temperatures will run 5-10 degrees below average next week. Average high is 64-65, average low is 42-44
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: 100% sunshine with a light wind. Near perfect! Wind: SW 5-15 mph. High: 74°
Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and cool. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 41°
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 63°
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. Low: 35° High: 58°
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cool. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 37° High: 56°
