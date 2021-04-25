Temperatures continue to climb over the next few days in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures continue to climb over the next 3 days with highs in the 70s today & 80s Monday & Tuesday

A strong front arrives Tuesday night to Wednesday and will bring our next round of rain and storms

The chance of severe weather is limited right now and looks like the threat stays over TX/OK/south central KS

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: It will be a great spring day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and warmer conditions. The wind will be increasing. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 74°

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cool. A bit breezy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 59°

Monday: Mainly sunny, windy and very warm. Wind: S-SW 20-40 mph. High: 85°

Tuesday: Increasing clouds and staying breezy. Rain and thunderstorms will hold off until late Tuesday evening. Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph. Low: 65° High: 84°

