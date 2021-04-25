Temperatures continue to climb over the next few days in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Temperatures continue to climb over the next 3 days with highs in the 70s today & 80s Monday & Tuesday
- A strong front arrives Tuesday night to Wednesday and will bring our next round of rain and storms
- The chance of severe weather is limited right now and looks like the threat stays over TX/OK/south central KS
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: It will be a great spring day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and warmer conditions. The wind will be increasing. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 74°
Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cool. A bit breezy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 59°
Monday: Mainly sunny, windy and very warm. Wind: S-SW 20-40 mph. High: 85°
Tuesday: Increasing clouds and staying breezy. Rain and thunderstorms will hold off until late Tuesday evening. Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph. Low: 65° High: 84°
