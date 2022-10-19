Watch Now
Temperatures warm up nicely this afternoon after another frigid start

Prepare for another morning in the teens & 20s
and last updated 2022-10-19 04:52:53-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another hard freeze tonight with temperatures near 20° Wednesday morning
  • Warmer temperatures arrive tomorrow & the weekend with highs reaching the 80s
  • Our next rain chance arrives early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Another hard freeze before a big warming trend begins. Mostly sunny and less wind. Wind: W 5-10 mph. High: 57°

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold. Wind: Calm, S-SW 5 mph. Low: 38°

Thursday: A chilly start leads to a much nicer afternoon. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. High: 70°

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and much warmer again. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. Low: 50° High: 82°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

