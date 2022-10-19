Temperatures warm up nicely this afternoon after another frigid start

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Another hard freeze tonight with temperatures near 20° Wednesday morning

Warmer temperatures arrive tomorrow & the weekend with highs reaching the 80s

Our next rain chance arrives early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Another hard freeze before a big warming trend begins. Mostly sunny and less wind. Wind: W 5-10 mph. High: 57°

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold. Wind: Calm, S-SW 5 mph. Low: 38°

Thursday: A chilly start leads to a much nicer afternoon. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. High: 70°

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and much warmer again. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. Low: 50° High: 82°

