The beautiful fall weather continues in Kansas City

Temperatures are back to the 70s the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES The dry and sunny weather continues through next week

Temperatures warm up a little going into the weekend, highs approach 80°

Overnight lows remain cool and refreshing the next 10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Thursday: Mostly sunny and beautiful after such a cool start. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. High: 72° Tonight: Clear and crisp. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 48° Friday: Sunny and feeling great. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. High: 75° Saturday: Slightly warmer. Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 49° High: 78° Get more updates from our weather team:

