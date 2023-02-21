The beautiful February weather continues today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The warmth continues with highs near 60° today & upper 60s Wednesday
- Rain arrives Wednesday morning with a few strong thunderstorms in the afternoon
- Cold air surges in behind the rain Thursday with highs only in the 30s
- Wintry mix, on the light side, possible Friday evening
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies and a southerly breeze keeps things very warm for February.
High: 60°
Wind: SE 10-15, G25 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy and very warm.
Low: 53°, rising to 60° by sunrise
Wind: S 15-25 mph
Wednesday: Rain and thunderstorms increase in the morning and early afternoon. A warm front surges north to the Iowa border bringing some very warm temperatures to the region.
High: 69°
Wind: S-SW to W-NW 15-30, G35 mph
Thursday: Windy and much colder even under a sunny sky as arctic air blasts us.
Temperatures drop through the early morning, struggling to stay in the mid 30s in the afternoon.
Low: 25° High: 34°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph
