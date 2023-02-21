The beautiful February weather continues today

WEATHER HEADLINES

The warmth continues with highs near 60° today & upper 60s Wednesday

Rain arrives Wednesday morning with a few strong thunderstorms in the afternoon

Cold air surges in behind the rain Thursday with highs only in the 30s

Wintry mix, on the light side, possible Friday evening



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies and a southerly breeze keeps things very warm for February.

High: 60°

Wind: SE 10-15, G25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy and very warm.

Low: 53°, rising to 60° by sunrise

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Rain and thunderstorms increase in the morning and early afternoon. A warm front surges north to the Iowa border bringing some very warm temperatures to the region.

High: 69°

Wind: S-SW to W-NW 15-30, G35 mph

Thursday: Windy and much colder even under a sunny sky as arctic air blasts us.

Temperatures drop through the early morning, struggling to stay in the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Low: 25° High: 34°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

