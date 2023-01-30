Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Bitter cold sticks around for our Victory Monday

Wind chills remain in the single digits today
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-01-30 06:07:30-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A bitter cold start to the week with highs in the 20s through Tuesday with even colder wind chills
  • A warm up begins Wednesday as highs reach the 40s & the 50s over the weekend
  • An area of rain/snow stays south of our area Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Dress for a very cold day as a strong breeze continues out of the north. Some peeks of sunshine during the afternoon.
High: 22°
Wind: N 5-15 mph G20
Wind Chill: 5 - 10°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and even colder. The wind dies down.
Low:
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph
Wind Chill:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and staying cold. An area of light snow stays well to our south and misses our southern counties.
High: 30°
Wind: Light to W 5-10 mph
Wind Chill: 17° to 21°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.