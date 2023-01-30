Bitter cold sticks around for our Victory Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A bitter cold start to the week with highs in the 20s through Tuesday with even colder wind chills
- A warm up begins Wednesday as highs reach the 40s & the 50s over the weekend
- An area of rain/snow stays south of our area Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Dress for a very cold day as a strong breeze continues out of the north. Some peeks of sunshine during the afternoon.
High: 22°
Wind: N 5-15 mph G20
Wind Chill: 5 - 10°
Tonight: Partly cloudy and even colder. The wind dies down.
Low: 8°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph
Wind Chill: 0°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and staying cold. An area of light snow stays well to our south and misses our southern counties.
High: 30°
Wind: Light to W 5-10 mph
Wind Chill: 17° to 21°
