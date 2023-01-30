Bitter cold sticks around for our Victory Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES

A bitter cold start to the week with highs in the 20s through Tuesday with even colder wind chills

A warm up begins Wednesday as highs reach the 40s & the 50s over the weekend

An area of rain/snow stays south of our area Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Dress for a very cold day as a strong breeze continues out of the north. Some peeks of sunshine during the afternoon.

High: 22°

Wind: N 5-15 mph G20

Wind Chill: 5 - 10°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and even colder. The wind dies down.

Low: 8°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Wind Chill: 0°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and staying cold. An area of light snow stays well to our south and misses our southern counties.

High: 30°

Wind: Light to W 5-10 mph

Wind Chill: 17° to 21°

