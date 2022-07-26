The cloudy & cooler pattern continues with some rain developing this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Heavy storms north of KC this morning end during the rush hour; More rain rolls into KC this afternoon

High temperatures stay mostly in the 80s this week

The high heat ramps up next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Most of the rain this morning stays north of KC. Overall, partly to mostly cloudy, a bit warmer and very humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Wind: E 5 mph. High: 85°

Tonight: More rain and storms increase overnight. Temperatures stay warm. Wind: SE 5 mph. Low: 71°

Wednesday: Warming up with a chance of some late day scattered storms possible. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 88°

Thursday: Rain and storms look most likely in the morning. Clearing and drying out later in the day. Temperatures are a bit cooler. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 69° High: 83°

