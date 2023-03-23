The cloudy skies and chilly temperatures stick around for the rest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cloudy and 10° cooler than average today and Friday

A few sprinkles possible today with more off and on shower activity Friday

Areas of sunshine and milder temperatures for 1 day - Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Morning dense fog south of the Missouri and Kansas rivers. Staying cloudy and chilly during the afternoon. A few showers also possible late in the day.

High: 46°

Wind: N-NE 10-25 mph

Tonight: Few lingering showers overnight and early Friday. Staying chilly and breezy.

Low: 37°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Friday: Breezes increase but temperatures do not. We remain well below average. On and off rain showers possible in the morning and afternoon.

High: 48°

Wind: E-NE 15-25 mph

Saturday: First day of the weekend still looks like our driest and warmest. We will see more sunshine and feel milder temperatures.

Low: 38° High: 56°

Wind: NW 10-15mph

