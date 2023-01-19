The cold air settles in today with a few passing flurries this morning

WEATHER HEADLINES

Watching for some passing flurries during the morning commute

Staying cold & windy through the end of the week

Plan on snow moving in during the Chiefs game Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Chance of morning flurries, followed by mostly to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures barely budge through the day and the wind remains gusty. Wind: W-NW 15-35 mph. High: 37° Wind Chill: 24°-26°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and even colder. Wind: NW 15-20 mph. Low: 25°

Friday: Partly sunny to partly cloudy with seasonally cool air. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 40°

Saturday: Cloudy skies with snow increasing during the Chiefs' playoff game. Prepare for slushy snow accumulating on your way home from the game or watch parties. Roads could turn more slick after dark. Wind: S-SW then N-NE 5-10 mph. Low: 25° High: 35°

